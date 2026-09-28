Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment at Tata Sons AGM

Big week for the Tata Group: Tata Sons is holding a key vote at the upcoming AGM to decide if N Chandrasekaran stays on as director.

The twist? Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, isn't on board with his reappointment.

This puts major group companies like Tata Motors and Tata Steel, with about 10 operating companies collectively owning 12.86% in Tata Sons, in an awkward spot.