Noel Tata opposes Tata Sons IPO ahead of RBI deadline
Tata Sons, the powerhouse behind the $180 billion Tata Group, is facing some internal drama.
Noel Tata is pushing back against plans to take the company public, just as trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh are urging an initial public offering (IPO) to meet new Reserve Bank of India rules.
The pressure is on because these regulations mean Tata Sons has to comply by July 1, 2026, or is expected to become necessary and an exemption is unlikely.
May 8 meeting on listing, nominations
All eyes are on the big May 8 board meeting, where trustees will focus on the proposal to prepare Tata Sons for a listing and on appointing new nominees on the board.
With regulatory deadlines closing in and leadership debates heating up, this meeting could shape what is next for one of India's biggest business empires.