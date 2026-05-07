Noel Tata opposes Tata Sons IPO ahead of RBI deadline Business May 07, 2026

Tata Sons, the powerhouse behind the $180 billion Tata Group, is facing some internal drama.

Noel Tata is pushing back against plans to take the company public, just as trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh are urging an initial public offering (IPO) to meet new Reserve Bank of India rules.

The pressure is on because these regulations mean Tata Sons has to comply by July 1, 2026, or is expected to become necessary and an exemption is unlikely.