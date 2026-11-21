Noel Tata questions Chandrasekaran's reappointment, seeks recordings and RBI details
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is a director of Tata Sons, has openly questioned how things are being run at Tata Sons.
In a recent letter, he challenged the way executive chairman N. Chandrasekaran was reappointed and asked for access to recordings from an important board meeting in September.
He's also looking for details about talks with the Reserve Bank of India on possible stock market plans, hoping to get answers by November 25.
Noel Tata criticizes casting vote
Tata pointed out that Chandrasekaran's reappointment wasn't properly announced and went against committee recommendations.
He also criticized using the chairman's casting vote, saying it breaks company rules.
With rising tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over how decisions are made, Tata says these issues could shape where the company heads next.