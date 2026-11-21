Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is a director of Tata Sons, has openly questioned how things are being run at Tata Sons.

In a recent letter, he challenged the way executive chairman N. Chandrasekaran was reappointed and asked for access to recordings from an important board meeting in September.

He's also looking for details about talks with the Reserve Bank of India on possible stock market plans, hoping to get answers by November 25.