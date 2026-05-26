Noel Tata reluctant on Tata Sons IPO despite RBI rules

Unlisted Tata firms face 10,905cr losses

The group's unlisted businesses are facing major losses: ₹10,905 crore in FY25 (financial year 2024-25), expected to go up to ₹29,000 crore.

Noel Tata voiced worries about new ventures like Tata Digital and the electronics ventures that launched under Chandrasekaran's leadership.

Interestingly, talk about reappointing Chandrasekaran wasn't likely on the agenda, hinting at possible changes in who's running things.

Plus, Noel's son Neville has already been appointed to several group trusts, so leadership moves might be coming up.