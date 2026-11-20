Noel Tata seeks September 17 recordings of N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, is asking for the audio and video recordings of a key Tata Sons board meeting from September 17, 2026 (the one where N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman).
He made this request in a letter on November 20, 2026, after Tata Sons had earlier said recording in-person meetings isn't legally required.
Noel Tata requests committee reappointment recording
Noel also wants access to the committee meeting recording that proposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment. He feels these are company property and directors should have access.
Plus, he's flagged a possible conflict of interest involving business links between the TVS Group and Chandrasekaran's family.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons says written notes are enough for records and insists it is following legal guidelines, highlighting ongoing tensions over how things are run at the top.