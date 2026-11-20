Noel also wants access to the committee meeting recording that proposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment. He feels these are company property and directors should have access.

Plus, he's flagged a possible conflict of interest involving business links between the TVS Group and Chandrasekaran's family.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons says written notes are enough for records and insists it is following legal guidelines, highlighting ongoing tensions over how things are run at the top.