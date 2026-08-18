Noel Tata to meet RBI on Tata Sons listing requirement

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a key representative of the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, is set to meet officials from the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, soon to sort out whether Tata Sons really needed to go public.

By current rules, the company had to list on the stock exchange by September 2025 because it's an "upper layer" nonbanking financial company (NBFC).

To avoid this, Tata Sons sought de-registration as an NBFC-CIC (core investment company) and clarity on its status from the RBI.