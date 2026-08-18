Noel Tata to meet RBI on Tata Sons listing requirement
Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a key representative of the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, is set to meet officials from the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, soon to sort out whether Tata Sons really needed to go public.
By current rules, the company had to list on the stock exchange by September 2025 because it's an "upper layer" nonbanking financial company (NBFC).
To avoid this, Tata Sons sought de-registration as an NBFC-CIC (core investment company) and clarity on its status from the RBI.
Tata Sons says it needn't list
Tata Sons says it's cleaned up its finances (no more outside debt, it would not undertake activities that would amount to providing financial services, and it will not provide guarantees for borrowings by group companies in return for a fee) so it shouldn't have to list.
This comes as the group prepares for a leadership change in 2027.
If the RBI agrees, Tata Sons could stay private and not face public market scrutiny.
The decision also affects Shapoorji Pallonji Group (which owns around 18%) and it wants options for selling its stake.