Noel Tata to meet RBI over Tata Sons private status
Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts and sits on the Tata Sons board, is set to meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials to talk about whether Tata Sons can stay private.
The catch? The RBI had labeled Tata Sons as a top-tier NBFC in 2022 and gave it three years to go public, but that deadline passed last September without a listing.
Tata Sons paid off bank loans
To avoid being forced onto the stock market, Tata Sons has paid off its bank loans and promised to stop its financial services business.
In December 2024, it asked the RBI to remove its upper layer NBFC status, a decision that is still in limbo.
Another big topic: Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's 18% stake in Tata Sons. SP Group needs cash to deal with ₹60,000 crore debt as on March 31, 2026, so what happens with its shares could affect everyone at the table.