Noel Tata to meet RBI over Tata Sons private status

To avoid being forced onto the stock market, Tata Sons has paid off its bank loans and promised to stop its financial services business.

In December 2024, it asked the RBI to remove its upper layer NBFC status, a decision that is still in limbo.

Another big topic: Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's 18% stake in Tata Sons. SP Group needs cash to deal with ₹60,000 crore debt as on March 31, 2026, so what happens with its shares could affect everyone at the table.