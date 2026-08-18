Why Noel Tata plans to meet RBI before August-end
What's the story
Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts and representing the majority shareholding in private company Tata Sons, is likely to meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials before this month ends. The meeting will be the first since N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced on August 12 that he would step down from his position in February next year. As per Moneycontrol, the discussion will focus on keeping Tata Sons unlisted.
Leadership shift
Noel to take charge of the matter
Previously, Tata Sons officials and some board members had been in talks with the regulator over listing.
However, Noel will now take charge of this matter as the main representative for Tata Sons.
He is keen on keeping Tata Sons unlisted and wants to resolve the uncertainties surrounding its listing soon.
Regulatory position
RBI might allow Tata Sons to remain unlisted
Last year, Moneycontrol reported that RBI might allow Tata Sons to remain unlisted.
However, the regulator stressed that there should be unanimous consensus within the Tata group on this decision.
In May, Noel had written to RBI expressing his desire to keep Tata Sons unlisted.
The move comes as Chandrasekaran's term nears its end and a new leadership team is likely to take over soon.
Financial strategy
In 2024, Tata Sons sought de-recognition of NBFC-CIC status
Tata Sons, which was categorized as an upper layer NBFC by RBI in 2022, has repaid all its external debt, mainly from banks.
The company has also committed to RBI that it won't take any fresh debt exposure or provide guarantees for group company borrowings for a fee.
In December 2024, Tata Sons submitted a written commitment to the regulator seeking de-recognition of its status as NBFC-CIC and promising not to undertake activities resembling financial services.