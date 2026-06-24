Tata will turn 70 in November

Noel Tata is stepping down as Trent chairman

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:26 pm Jun 24, 202604:26 pm

What's the story

Noel Tata has announced his decision to retire as the chairman of Trent Ltd bringing an end to his nearly three-decade-long association with the company. The announcement was made during Trent's 47th annual general meeting on Tuesday. Tata, who will turn 70 in November, said this would be his last AGM as chairman.