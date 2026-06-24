Noel Tata is stepping down as Trent chairman
What's the story
Noel Tata has announced his decision to retire as the chairman of Trent Ltd bringing an end to his nearly three-decade-long association with the company. The announcement was made during Trent's 47th annual general meeting on Tuesday. Tata, who will turn 70 in November, said this would be his last AGM as chairman.
Growth trajectory
Tata's journey with Trent
Tata joined Trent's board as a director in 1998 when his mother, Simone Tata, founded the company. He became its first managing director in June 1999. Under his leadership, Trent has grown from a single Westside store to over 1,200 stores across India.
Revenue growth
Vision for the future
Under Tata's chairmanship, Trent's revenue has grown significantly. The company's annual report states that non-independent non-executive directors retire at 70 while executive directors retire at 65 and independent directors at 75. In FY26, Trent reported a revenue of ₹19,701 crore under Tata's leadership. He also expressed confidence in the company's future growth potential across categories and geographies.
Expansion plans
Tenfold growth potential
Tata shared his vision for Trent's future at the company's 2023 shareholders meeting, where he envisioned the company becoming 10 times bigger. He noted that since then, the revenue and profitability run rate has grown by over 2.5 times. "I am confident that we will reach the milestone I had referenced in the not-so-distant future," he added.
Market impact
A look at Trent's numbers under Tata
Tata has been instrumental in Trent's journey from a cosmetics business to one of India's largest fashion chains. He took over as managing director in 1999 and led the company for over 11 years, expanding Westside into a national retail chain. Under his chairmanship, Trent's revenue grew nearly nine-fold from ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to ₹20,193 crore in FY26.