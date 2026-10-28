Noel Tata to retire from 6 Tata boards at 70
Business
Noel Tata, who represents Tata Trusts, is set to retire from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12, 2026, as he hits the group's retirement age of 70.
He's not leaving entirely though: he'll still represent Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, which is basically the heart of the group.
N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons term disputed
Noel's exit comes just as there's a heated debate over giving N Chandrasekaran a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons.
Some directors backed by Tata Trusts aren't on board with his reappointment.
This whole situation shines a light on how seriously the group takes its rules and how leadership changes can stir up bigger questions about who really calls the shots at one of India's biggest business empires.