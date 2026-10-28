Noel Tata to retire from boards of 6 Tata companies
What's the story
Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, will retire from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12. The decision comes as part of the conglomerate's retirement policy for non-executive directors and amid an escalating governance dispute with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. However, Noel will continue his role as a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, which is the group's holding company.
Board positions
Noel's current board positions
Noel is the non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, and Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd.
He also holds the position of non-executive vice-chairman at Tata Steel and Titan Company.
In addition to these roles, he is a director at Inditex Trent Retail India Private Limited, a joint venture with Spanish fashion retailer Inditex.
Future plans
Transition arrangements pending amid governance dispute
The transition arrangements for Noel's other directorships have yet to be established.
This comes at a sensitive time for the conglomerate as Noel and Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran are embroiled in a dispute over the latter's reappointment, the interpretation of the holding company's Articles of Association (AoA), and the future listing of Tata Sons.
The move also highlights how corporate governance principles are applied within business groups where controlling shareholders have significant power over board appointments and leadership decisions.
Governance structure
Retirement policy details
As the chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, Noel is one of the most powerful figures.
His retirement from operating-company boards but continuing as a Trusts nominee on Tata Sons shows the difference between retirement norms for non-executive directors and rules for shareholder-nominated directors at the holding company.
The group's governance framework mandates retirement at 65 for executive directors and 70 for non-executive, non-independent directors, with independent directors having a separate retirement age.