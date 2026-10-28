Noel Tata to retire from boards of 6 Tata companies

The transition arrangements for Noel's other directorships have yet to be established.

This comes at a sensitive time for the conglomerate as Noel and Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran are embroiled in a dispute over the latter's reappointment, the interpretation of the holding company's Articles of Association (AoA), and the future listing of Tata Sons.

The move also highlights how corporate governance principles are applied within business groups where controlling shareholders have significant power over board appointments and leadership decisions.