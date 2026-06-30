Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman this November
Noel Tata is stepping down as chairman of Voltas this November when he turns 70, following Tata Group's age policy for nonexecutive directors.
He's also retiring from the boards of Titan, Tata Steel, and a few other group companies this year.
Noel has led Voltas since 2017 and announced his decision at the company's annual meeting.
Voltas sold over 1 million air conditioners
Noel's retirement wraps up a big era for Voltas: under his leadership, it hit major milestones like selling over 1 million air conditioners in just three months this year.
The move highlights Tata's focus on strong governance.
At his final annual meeting, Noel pointed out how India's growing middle class is powering demand for consumer goods and predicted big opportunities ahead as tech and sustainability reshape the market.