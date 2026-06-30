Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman this November Business Jun 30, 2026

Noel Tata is stepping down as chairman of Voltas this November when he turns 70, following Tata Group's age policy for nonexecutive directors.

He's also retiring from the boards of Titan, Tata Steel, and a few other group companies this year.

Noel has led Voltas since 2017 and announced his decision at the company's annual meeting.