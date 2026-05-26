Noel Tata's push prompts twice-yearly deep-dive reviews at Tata Sons

Air India nearly $3bn FY26 loss

Business heads gave updates on where things stand:

Air India reported an estimated nearly $3 billion loss in FY26, tied to foreign-exchange losses, airspace disruptions and elevated fuel costs.

Tata Digital and Tata Electronics reported losses of ₹4,610 crore and ₹70 crore, respectively, in FY25 (year ended March 2025).

Chandrasekaran has taken responsibility for the performance issues, especially at Tata Digital.

The next board meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2026, to discuss the possibility of another term for Chandrasekaran.