Noida-based Coforge completes Cigniti Technologies takeover to boost US healthcare
Business
Coforge, a Noida-based AI-based engineering services company, has officially taken over Cigniti Technologies after getting all the green lights from shareholders and regulators.
This move is all about boosting Coforge's health care business and helping them grow in the US Midwest and West.
Coforge top clients' revenue hits $75 million
Since teaming up, the top two acquired clients' combined annual revenue has shot up from $25 million to $75 million a year, a big win for their strategy.
CEO Sudhir Singh says the disciplined approach they used here will guide future deals, especially as they lean into AI-driven tech and expand globally.
With Cigniti's expertise in software testing now on board, Coforge is aiming even higher in the tech services world.