Noida-based Coforge completes Cigniti Technologies takeover to boost US healthcare

Coforge top clients' revenue hits $75 million

Since teaming up, the top two acquired clients' combined annual revenue has shot up from $25 million to $75 million a year, a big win for their strategy.

CEO Sudhir Singh says the disciplined approach they used here will guide future deals, especially as they lean into AI-driven tech and expand globally.

With Cigniti's expertise in software testing now on board, Coforge is aiming even higher in the tech services world.