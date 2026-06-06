Noida-based Lumiq set to raise 50Cr in fresh funding
Business
Noida-based Lumiq, which works with AI and data analytics for the finance world, is set to raise ₹50 crore in fresh funding.
Bajaj Finserv Ventures led the round with ₹45 crore, while long-time supporter Info Edge chipped in another ₹5 crore.
This is Lumiq's first big funding move since 2022.
Lumiq valuation jumps 38% to 440Cr
This boost takes Lumiq's valuation up to ₹440 crore, a 38% jump. The company plans to use the money to expand and level up its operations.
Info Edge now holds about 28% of the company, followed by Bajaj Finserv Ventures at 10.23%. Co-founders Shoaib Mohammad and Vaibhav Dobriyal still own a good chunk too.
With over 350 data experts and more than 40 global projects under its belt, Lumiq is aiming to grow even bigger in banking and finance tech.