Noida-based Lumiq set to raise 50Cr in fresh funding

Lumiq valuation jumps 38% to 440Cr

This boost takes Lumiq's valuation up to ₹440 crore, a 38% jump. The company plans to use the money to expand and level up its operations.

Info Edge now holds about 28% of the company, followed by Bajaj Finserv Ventures at 10.23%. Co-founders Shoaib Mohammad and Vaibhav Dobriyal still own a good chunk too.

With over 350 data experts and more than 40 global projects under its belt, Lumiq is aiming to grow even bigger in banking and finance tech.