Noida International Airport and the ePlane Company plan e200X vertiports
Business
Noida International Airport is partnering with The ePlane Company to make electric flying taxis a reality.
They are working on building vertiports and charging stations, hoping to make city commutes, airport hops, and even emergency air ambulance rides faster and greener using the new e200X aircraft.
ePlane testing e200X PT-01 for 2028
The airport will set aside areas for these vertiports and update its procedures for safe eVTOL operations.
Both teams are also working with regulators, ATC authorities and state governments to develop safety frameworks.
Meanwhile, ePlane's full-scale e200X PT-01 prototype, unveiled in July 2026, is already being tested, with plans to launch commercially by 2028.