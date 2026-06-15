Noida International Airport to start commercial flights, offers redBus connections

Direct redBus routes from Noida Airport

You'll find direct busses from the airport to places like Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Mathura.

Booking is fully digital with live GPS tracking and 24/7 support through redBus.

The airport has set up a dedicated bus area and staff are on hand to help out.

As NIA's vice chairman puts it, they want the airport to be a true transport hub, and redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says he's excited to offer reliable, affordable rides right from the terminal.