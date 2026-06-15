Noida International Airport to start commercial flights, offers redBus connections
Noida International Airport (NIA) is gearing up to start commercial flights and is making travel smoother by partnering with redBus, an online bus ticketing platform.
This first-of-its-kind move means you can hop straight from your flight onto a bus to over 20 North Indian cities, all booked in a few taps.
Direct redBus routes from Noida Airport
You'll find direct busses from the airport to places like Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Mathura.
Booking is fully digital with live GPS tracking and 24/7 support through redBus.
The airport has set up a dedicated bus area and staff are on hand to help out.
As NIA's vice chairman puts it, they want the airport to be a true transport hub, and redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says he's excited to offer reliable, affordable rides right from the terminal.