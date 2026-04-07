Noida's Xccelera raises 1.2cr to scale agentic AI automation platform Business Apr 07, 2026

Xccelera, a young AI startup from Noida, just scored ₹1.2 crore in funding from big names like Ramakant Sharma (Livspace) and Asad Khan (TestMu AI).

The money will help them level up their automation platform, which is all about making IT services smarter with "services-as-software" powered by agentic AI.