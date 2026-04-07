Noida's Xccelera raises 1.2cr to scale agentic AI automation platform
Business
Xccelera, a young AI startup from Noida, just scored ₹1.2 crore in funding from big names like Ramakant Sharma (Livspace) and Asad Khan (TestMu AI).
The money will help them level up their automation platform, which is all about making IT services smarter with "services-as-software" powered by agentic AI.
Xccelera hits $250K ARR
Launched only four months ago, Xccelera has already hit a $250,000 annual run rate and rolled out its autonomous AI agents in the US and UK.
They've teamed up with TestMu to bring these smart tools to big companies, aiming for a slice of the massive $300 billion enterprise AI market.