Nokia Q2 2026 comparable operating profit rises 18% to €434m
Business
Nokia just posted an 18% jump in comparable operating profit for the second quarter of 2026, reaching €434 million, well above what analysts expected.
The big boost came from skyrocketing sales to AI and cloud companies, which doubled to €446 million this quarter.
Nokia lands €2.8bn AI fiber orders
The company landed €2.8 billion in fresh orders as more customers snapped up its fiber-optic cables for AI data centers, pushing total sales to €4.82 billion.
CEO Justin Hotard credited "Demand remains strong," and noted that customers place "longer-term orders," but rising memory chip costs (thanks to AI firms buying up supply) are still a headache for Nokia and rivals like Ericsson.