Nokia warns 4G 5G equipment prices rising, India business steady
Nokia is warning that the price of its 4G and 5G equipment is climbing, thanks to supply chain hiccups from the West Asia conflict and a global rush for AI tech.
Memory chips are especially hard to come by, which means higher costs for telecom equipment and network operators.
Still, Nokia's business in India is holding strong. It's supplying big names like Jio and Airtel even as prices rise.
Nokia India reshuffle, operators repurpose 5G
To keep up with these challenges, Nokia's shaking up its leadership in India: Samar Mittal will step in as country business leader and Vibha Mehra takes over as country manager from April 1, 2026.
Some job cuts are expected in India as part of its restructuring plans.
Meanwhile, with AI pushing more data into the cloud, Indian telecom operators are getting creative, using existing 5G networks to handle new traffic demands instead of building out tons of new infrastructure.