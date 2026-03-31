Nokia warns 4G 5G equipment prices rising, India business steady

Nokia India reshuffle, operators repurpose 5G

To keep up with these challenges, Nokia's shaking up its leadership in India: Samar Mittal will step in as country business leader and Vibha Mehra takes over as country manager from April 1, 2026.

Some job cuts are expected in India as part of its restructuring plans.

Meanwhile, with AI pushing more data into the cloud, Indian telecom operators are getting creative, using existing 5G networks to handle new traffic demands instead of building out tons of new infrastructure.