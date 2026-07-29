Nomura Holdings posts April-June net income $890.74 million, up 39%
Business
Nomura Holdings just posted a big win for April through June 2026, with net income jumping 39% to $890.74 million.
The boost came from wild market swings, record-high stock prices, and more people turning to Nomura for wealth management.
Record investment banking revenue at Nomura
Nomura's investment banking revenue was a record for the first quarter as Japanese companies rushed to raise funds and make deals.
Its global markets division also surged 43%, with more investors chasing higher returns.
CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi sounded upbeat about the future, saying strong corporate activity should continue even if things get bumpy short term.