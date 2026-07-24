Nomura maintains 6.6% FY27 India growth forecast despite $100 oil
Business
Nomura is holding steady on its prediction that India's economy will grow by 6.6% in FY 2026-27, right in line with the RBI's outlook.
This optimism comes even as oil prices jump to $100 a barrel and global tensions stay high.
Robert Subbaraman from Nomura says strong foreign investment and better external accounts are expected to help India handle these challenges.
India BoP flips to $40B surplus
India's balance of payments is set to flip from a $70 billion deficit to a $40 billion surplus this year, thanks to an expected wave of foreign cash: think FCNR deposits, commercial borrowings, and tax-friendly reforms.
The RBI might let the rupee strengthen a bit (possibly hitting 93 per dollar), but if oil stays expensive for long, the rupee could slide closer to 96 by December.