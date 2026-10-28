Nomura maintains Buy on Jindal Steel with ₹1,300 target

Jindal Steel ramped up production by 27% year-on-year to 2.4 million tons, helped by the ramp-up of the Angul blast furnace.

Even with slightly higher raw material costs, profits per ton held up better than expected at ₹10,522.

Looking ahead, Jindal Steel aims to produce 11 million tons in FY27 and keep focusing on value-added products (already 57% of their output this quarter).

Plus, they're investing big: ₹75 billion to ₹100 billion for new projects like a 2-million-ton DRI plant by June 2027, all part of their plan to drive future growth.