Nomura raises $4.7B pretax target by 2031 on 2-year profits
Business
Nomura Holdings, a major Japanese finance group, just bumped up its annual pretax income goal to $4.7 billion by 2031, thanks to two years of record profits.
They're also aiming for higher returns on equity, but despite these wins, their stock slipped about 4% this year.
Kentaro Okuda targets $5B private credit
CEO Kentaro Okuda says Nomura is all about stable and sustainable growth, pushing for more profitability with a fresh strategy.
The company wants to grow its investment assets, ramp up private credit from $500 million to $5 billion, and save $500 million through AI-driven operations and tech upgrades.
They're also diversifying into real estate and emerging markets while working to make their wholesale division more efficient.