Nomura raises $4.7B pretax target by 2031 on 2-year profits

Kentaro Okuda targets $5B private credit

CEO Kentaro Okuda says Nomura is all about stable and sustainable growth, pushing for more profitability with a fresh strategy.

The company wants to grow its investment assets, ramp up private credit from $500 million to $5 billion, and save $500 million through AI-driven operations and tech upgrades.

They're also diversifying into real estate and emerging markets while working to make their wholesale division more efficient.