Nomura says South Korea's Kospi could rebound after 44% plunge
Business
South Korea's Kospi stock index has dropped 44% since June, mostly because of global worries about AI and foreign investors pulling out.
Even with this rough patch, investment bank Nomura thinks the story isn't over yet: it's actually pretty optimistic about a comeback.
Nomura says Kospi could double
Nomura is betting big on the Kospi bouncing back, possibly doubling from here.
It says buybacks by major companies like Samsung and SK Hynix, plus new earnings from AI tech, and some government rule changes, could all help push the index up again.
There are still risks, like more foreign selling if the market rises to the 7,500-9,000 range, but Nomura believes these moves will give the market real support.