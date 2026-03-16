Nomura slashes Nifty target by 15% amid US-Iran war

Leading brokerage firm Nomura has revised its Nifty 50 target for December 2026, slashing it by a whopping 15% to 24,900. The previous target was set at a much higher level of 29,300. The revision comes in the wake of the ongoing West Asia war between US-Israel and Iran, and its potential impact on consensus earnings estimates.

Earnings forecast Earnings estimates at risk due to ongoing geopolitical tensions In a note released today Nomura warned that there is a risk of 10% to 15% to consensus earnings estimates for the financial year 2027. This is if oil prices remain at their current elevated levels. The firm's base case assumes a reduction of 7.5% in these estimates and trims the price-to-earnings multiple from its previous level of 21x to 18.5x now.

Market outlook Target range and recent market correction Nomura has pegged its December 2026 target in a wide range of 21,000-29,100. The bull case assumes an immediate de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. However, the firm also predicts that Indian equities have already corrected by 8% over the past two weeks with both Nifty and Nifty Bank down by 13% each from their respective record highs.

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Correction forecast Near-term correction and long-term buying opportunity Nomura has predicted an additional 5% correction in the near-term, with small and mid-cap stocks being at a relatively greater risk. The firm also warned that adverse flows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) could drive markets even lower in the short-term. However, it added that a correction beyond 5% from current levels should be seen as a long-term buying opportunity.

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