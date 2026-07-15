Nomura warns of India's oil risk from Hormuz Bab al-Mandab

Nomura is sounding the alarm on India's oil supply, as key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab are facing serious disruptions.

Over half of India's oil came from Russia in June, almost all of which travels through the Bab al-Mandab strait, one of the risky waters now facing potential disruption along with the Strait of Hormuz, and with a US naval blockade nearly stopping traffic at Hormuz, things are getting tense.