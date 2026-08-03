Non-audited taxpayers get ITR extension to August 31, 2026
Business
Missed the July 31 ITR filing deadline?
If you're earning from a business or profession and your accounts are not required to be audited, you still have time: your new deadline is August 31, 2026.
This deadline gives you a bit more breathing room to get your taxes sorted for assessment year 2026-27.
Extension covers ITR-3 and ITR-4 filers
The extra month applies to individual proprietors, freelancers, doctors, lawyers, consultants, and small businesses and professionals under presumptive taxation (sections 44AD, 44ADA, and 44AE) who generally file using ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms.
Salaried folks and pensioners had to file by July 31.
If you missed that date but don't fit the extension criteria, you can still file belated returns, but expect penalties and interest on any unpaid taxes.