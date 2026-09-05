NoPaperForms files ₹375 cr IPO fresh issue with SEBI
NoPaperForms, a Gurugram-based company, just filed for a ₹375 crore fresh issue of shares in its IPO with SEBI.
The offer includes new shares plus an offer-for-sale by its investor, Startup Investments (Holding) Ltd.
The fresh funds are set to boost its tech, expand cloud infrastructure, attract more customers, and maybe fuel some future acquisitions.
NoPaperForms fee collections ₹3,180 cr
Promoted by Naveen Goyal, NoPaperForms builds AI-powered tools like Meritto and Collexo that help colleges manage student admissions and fee payments.
Inquiries on its platform jumped from 8.95 crore in FY2024 to 14.88 crore in FY2026 (a 29% annual growth rate) while fee collections more than doubled to ₹3,180 crore.
The IPO is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and SBI Capital Markets as digital education keeps booming in India.