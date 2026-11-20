Nordstrom drops early Black Friday sale up to 60% off
Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale just dropped, offering up to 60% off on top designer brands.
You'll find big savings on outerwear, sweaters, and cashmere: think Paige Denim and Nordstrom Cashmere at up to 40% off, plus Free People and Alice + Olivia for a huge 60% off.
Nordstrom deals on dresses scarves jackets
Some of the most popular deals include the Belle & Bloom Current Mood Velvet Wrap Dress, Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf, and Nadri Perfect Tennis Bracelet.
Outerwear like the Barbour Dena Water Repellent Hooded Coat and Free People Softest Touch High Pile Fleece Jacket are also marked down.
Since these deals are likely to go fast, it's worth checking out early if you want first dibs.