Some of the most popular deals include the Belle & Bloom Current Mood Velvet Wrap Dress, Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf, and Nadri Perfect Tennis Bracelet.

Outerwear like the Barbour Dena Water Repellent Hooded Coat and Free People Softest Touch High Pile Fleece Jacket are also marked down.

Since these deals are likely to go fast, it's worth checking out early if you want first dibs.