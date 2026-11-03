North Korean hackers stole $6.3B from Binance via LinkedIn
Business
North Korean hackers pulled off the biggest crypto theft ever, stealing $6.3 billion from Binance by pretending to be company reps on LinkedIn.
They set up fake interviews and persuaded a Binance engineer to download a malicious assignment, giving them information about the engineer's responsibilities and other employees who managed company wallets.
A similar trick with another engineer helped them take control of several wallets and drain funds.
Binance recovers $2.5B, replenishes 98%
Binance moved fast after the breach, recovering $2.5 billion with help from Tether and Circle, who froze much of the stolen crypto.
The company also covered almost all losses, replenishing 98% of the stolen coins using reserves and other sources, so users didn't lose their funds in the end.