North Korea's Lazarus Group likely behind $300 million LayerZero crypto theft

LayerZero: only KelpDAO's Ethereum-based token stolen

LayerZero called the attackers a highly-sophisticated state actor likely DPRK's Lazarus Group, and clarified that only KelpDAO's Ethereum-based token was stolen. Other assets stayed safe.

This isn't North Korea's first rodeo; since 2017, it has reportedly swiped over $3 billion in crypto.

The incident highlights just how vulnerable DeFi systems can be, and why stronger security is more important than ever.