Northwood Space raises $375 million Series C at $2B valuation
Business
Northwood Space, a young startup working on next-generation satellite communication, has raised $375 million in Series C funding, pushing its value to $2 billion.
Backed by big names like Andreessen Horowitz and DFJ Growth, the company plans to use the cash to grow its team and scale the company, hire, and fulfill existing contracts.
Northwood builds satellite antennas and software
Launched in 2022 and led by CEO, co-founder Bridgit Mendler (yes, the former actress), Northwood is all about making antennas and software that help satellites talk to Earth better.
Earlier this year, it pulled in $100 million from investors and also scored a nearly $50 million deal with the US Space Force to upgrade the nation's satellite control network.