Norway fund backs Palantir human rights and political donations proposals
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund is making waves by backing shareholder proposals at Palantir, calling for a human rights impact check and more transparency around political donations.
The voting record just dropped ahead of Palantir's big annual meeting on June 3, but with co-founders Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Stephen Cohen holding permanent board control, these changes probably won't happen.
Norwegian critics cite Palantir security ties
The fund is under fire from the Norwegian public and groups like Amnesty for investing in Palantir, whose software is used by the CIA, the Pentagon, and Israel's military, raising red flags about surveillance and human rights.
Norges Bank Investment Management usually sides with company management, but supporting all three proposals here is pretty rare for them.