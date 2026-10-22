Norway sovereign wealth fund reports about $30 billion Q3 loss
Business
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund just reported about a $30 billion loss for the third quarter of 2026.
Managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund took a hit mainly because rising interest rates dragged down bond returns, a reminder that even the world's biggest funds aren't immune to global money mood swings.
Fund's fixed-income investments down 3.5%
The fund's fixed-income investments dropped by 3.5%, which was a big part of the overall loss.
Trond Grande, NBIM's deputy CEO, pointed out that higher interest rates were tough to navigate this quarter.
The fund still ended up in the red.