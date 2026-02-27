Norway's $1 trillion fund ditches Adani Green over corruption allegations

Norges Bank sold a smallholding worth about ₹400 crore; domestic mutual funds increased their stake to 3% since the beginning of 2025.

Norges Bank first bought AGEL shares in 2020 at ₹341 each; they later soared to ₹944.

Norges Bank has also excluded other big Indian companies like ONGC, Coal India, ITC, and Vedanta—mainly over issues like coal production and environmental damage.

Some industry voices are pushing back, saying it's unfair for a fossil fuel-funded fund to target renewables like AGEL while letting bigger polluters slide.