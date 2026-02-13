Notion's valuation hits $11B as AI revenue skyrockets

Big names like GIC, Sequoia Capital, and Index Ventures bought shares directly from Notion employees. To include more people in this payout, Notion even skipped the usual one-year vesting rule.

Founded in 2013 in San Francisco, Notion is an all-in-one workspace app that blends notes, tasks, databases, and AI tools for custom workflows.

It now has over 100 million users worldwide. More than half of its annual recurring revenue (ARR) last year came from AI-enabled customers—a number that's doubled since 2024.

Main rivals? Confluence and Obsidian.