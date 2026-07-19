Nouriel Roubini warns AI could replace many jobs, urges UBI
Nouriel Roubini, famous for calling the 2008 financial crisis, is now warning that AI and robots could replace a huge chunk of jobs in the next few decades.
He told Bloomberg TV that simply raising the retirement age won't fix issues like Social Security running out by 2032.
Instead, he thinks governments should look at universal basic income (UBI) to help people as automation speeds up.
Roubini proposes wealth taxes, government stakes
Roubini believes AI will soon become even smarter, what experts call artificial general intelligence (AGI), and this could boost global growth big time.
But to make sure everyone benefits, not just tech giants or the super-rich, he suggests taxing the wealthy or having governments own a share in major tech companies.
He pointed out ideas like OpenAI's proposal to give 5% equity to the government as a step toward spreading the gains more fairly.