Novartis expands Phase II and III trials in India
Novartis is stepping up its research game in India, moving from early-stage trials in Ahmedabad to bigger Phase II and III studies for heart disease, cancer, and immune system disorders.
As Amitabh Dube, Novartis India's managing director, put it, "India is increasingly contributing to nearly every molecule the company commercializes globally and is moving up the value chain with early-stage scientific discovery and Phase I studies beginning to take shape in the country. ", highlighting the country's growing role in new drug discoveries.
Novartis keeps unlisted India arm
In February, Novartis sold most of its listed Indian unit but kept its unlisted arm focused on cutting-edge medicines.
With over 9,000 employees here and development hubs in Hyderabad and Mumbai (alongside Basel and the U.S.), India has helped deliver important treatments like Coartem Baby and Inclisiran.
Novartis says it's committed to bringing even more new therapies from India to the world.