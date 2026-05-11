Novartis expands Phase II and III trials in India Business May 11, 2026

Novartis is stepping up its research game in India, moving from early-stage trials in Ahmedabad to bigger Phase II and III studies for heart disease, cancer, and immune system disorders.

As Amitabh Dube, Novartis India's managing director, put it, "India is increasingly contributing to nearly every molecule the company commercializes globally and is moving up the value chain with early-stage scientific discovery and Phase I studies beginning to take shape in the country. ", highlighting the country's growing role in new drug discoveries.