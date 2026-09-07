Novartis India buys Minipress, Minipres rights from Pfizer for ₹1,250cr

Minipress XL has been a solid earner for Pfizer, bringing in ₹228.6 crore as of July 2026 (IQVIA MAT July 2026 data) and growing steadily over the last four years.

But now, Pfizer is stepping back: Pfizer Ltd is stopping the marketing, distribution and sale of Minipress XL in India with effect from September 7, 2026, and Pfizer Inc has decided to discontinue the manufacture of Minipress XL.

Novartis says this move doesn't involve any related parties or promoter group affiliates, just a straight-up business handover.