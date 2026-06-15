Novartis India launches Pluvicto 1st radioligand therapy for prostate cancer
Business
Novartis India just launched Pluvicto, the first approved radioligand therapy for eligible patients with PSMA-positive prostate cancer in India.
It's designed for people with advanced, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive prostate cancer and aims to target tumors directly while sparing healthy cells, a big step forward for patients and their families.
Pluvicto available at select centers
Pluvicto will be available at select hospitals and nuclear medicine centers across the country.
Novartis says this launch is part of a larger push to make cutting-edge cancer treatments more accessible in India.
As Judith Love from Novartis puts it, India is a priority market, and Pluvicto is a meaningful step forward.