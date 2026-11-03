November 2, 2026 gift Nifty tradable 23.5 hours on NSEIX

From November 2, 2026, trading GIFT Nifty on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) will be possible for a massive 23.5 hours each day.

The morning session kicks off at 5:15am. IST and wraps up at 3:40pm while the evening session runs from 4:05pm until 2:45am the next day.

Basically, you can trade nearly any time you want.