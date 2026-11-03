November 2, 2026 gift Nifty tradable 23.5 hours on NSEIX
From November 2, 2026, trading GIFT Nifty on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) will be possible for a massive 23.5 hours each day.
The morning session kicks off at 5:15am. IST and wraps up at 3:40pm while the evening session runs from 4:05pm until 2:45am the next day.
Basically, you can trade nearly any time you want.
NSEIX CEO: upgrade to attract investors
This move lets traders react quickly to global market news, even before Indian markets open, making things way more flexible.
V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of NSEIX, shared that this upgrade should help put GIFT City on the map for international finance and attract more global investors, thanks to the technology infrastructure that allows system maintenance and updates to be completed within three minutes between sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the day.