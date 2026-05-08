Novo Nordisk India sales jump 40% after semaglutide price cuts

Branded drugs keep selling despite generics

Even with new GLP-1 generics selling for as low as $14 a month and market volume up 56%, branded drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are still holding strong with 32,000 units sold in April.

According to Pharmarack's Sheetal Sapale, generics have mostly helped more people access treatment but haven't really cut into the popularity of big-name brands, especially since many doctors and patients still prefer them.