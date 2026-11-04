Novo Nordisk raises full-year forecast on Wegovy weight-loss drug sales
Business
Novo Nordisk just raised its full-year financial forecast, all thanks to stronger-than-expected sales of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy.
The company now expects adjusted revenue and operating profit growth of between negative 2% and 2% at constant exchange rates for the year, a step up from its earlier, more cautious estimates.
This comes after reporting a 4% jump in third-quarter sales.
Demand for weight-loss helps Novo Nordisk
Wegovy's success highlights how big the demand is for effective weight-loss solutions right now.
Novo Nordisk has been putting major focus into obesity and weight-loss treatments, hoping to stay ahead of rivals like Eli Lilly.
Its latest results show that strategy is paying off.