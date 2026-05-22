Novo Nordisk speeds drug development with AI up to 66%

Bengaluru hub powers launches, targets talent

A lot of the behind-the-scenes work happens at Novo's Bengaluru center, which played a big part in launching its new oral obesity pill in the US.

Nearly all global drug launches benefit from this team.

As AI operations grow, Novo is shifting its hiring strategy, with its global business services unit expected to end the year with about 4,000 employees and focusing on bringing in just the right talent instead of mass hiring.