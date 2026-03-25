Novo Nordisk sues Dr. Reddy's over new diabetes drug name

What's the latest in the case

The court has put a temporary stop on Dr. Reddy's launching Olymviq and suggested they pick a different name to avoid confusion.

Novo Nordisk says protecting its brand is key since they've spent billions on Ozempic and similar names could cause prescription mistakes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's argues that semaglutide is prescribed under medical supervision, reducing the likelihood of confusion.

Plus, more companies are entering the market with cheaper alternatives as competition heats up.

The case is listed for a priority hearing on Friday, March 27, 2026.