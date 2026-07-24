Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly over misleading US drug ads
Business
Novo Nordisk is suing rival Eli Lilly in the US saying Lilly's ads for weight loss and diabetes drugs are misleading.
Novo claims the ads use old studies and compare only lower doses of its drugs, skipping over newer, stronger versions that work better.
They want these ads pulled from circulation and replaced with more accurate information.
Race for $100B US obesity market
The fight is heating up as both companies race to lead a booming obesity drug market expected to hit $100 billion in the United States alone by the end of the decade (2029).
Eli Lilly denies any wrongdoing and says Novo hasn't run direct head-to-head tests between their drugs.
The outcome could shape how people understand their options for weight loss treatments going forward.