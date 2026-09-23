Novo Nordisk targets hair loss using hormone treatment expertise

With competition heating up (think Eli Lilly in obesity drugs) and investors looking for fresh ideas, Novo Nordisk is branching out.

It is exploring new uses for its existing drugs, eyeing areas like heart and liver disease, and even considering bolt-on deals to boost its lineup.

Mike Doustdar says, "Confidence is gone, as shown yesterday by the reaction, and it takes time and hard work to build that back," and it takes time and hard work to build that back.