Novo Nordisk targets hair loss using hormone treatment expertise
Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic, is now looking to tackle hair loss, using its hormone-treatment know-how to move further into direct-to-consumer health products.
This shift comes as the company prepares for patents on big-name drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy to expire in the next decade.
Competition spurs Novo Nordisk repurposing efforts
With competition heating up (think Eli Lilly in obesity drugs) and investors looking for fresh ideas, Novo Nordisk is branching out.
It is exploring new uses for its existing drugs, eyeing areas like heart and liver disease, and even considering bolt-on deals to boost its lineup.
Mike Doustdar says, "Confidence is gone, as shown yesterday by the reaction, and it takes time and hard work to build that back," and it takes time and hard work to build that back.