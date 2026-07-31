Novo Nordisk trial finds no heart benefit for ziltivekimab
Novo Nordisk just had a rough day on the stock market after its new heart drug, ziltivekimab, didn't hit the mark in a large clinical trial.
Involving more than 6,300 people with heart and kidney issues, the study found no real difference in major heart problems compared with a placebo.
The drug did show some activity but also led to more serious infections, though overall death rates stayed about the same.
Novo Nordisk shares fall after results
After the news broke, Novo's shares dropped sharply, down 7.4% in Copenhagen and 8.6% in US premarket trading, adding to an already tough year for investors.
Still, the company says it's not backing down from cardiovascular research.
As Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange put it, the result was disappointing but did not alter the company's long-term focus on cardiovascular disease.