Now, scan this code to get instant home loan
Navanc and Loan Network have just launched a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled QR code that lets you apply for a home loan in under 10 minutes—right at the builder's site.
Scan the code, connect with over 70 lenders, and breeze through credit, legal, and valuation checks without piles of paperwork.
AI at the core
The platform uses AI to instantly check your eligibility by evaluating both you and the property—crucial since most home loans depend on the project itself.
The whole process is digital, so approvals are faster and mistakes are minimized for everyone involved.
A win for buyers
This partnership is a big leap for India's home loan scene.
By combining machine learning with real-time property data, they've made getting a loan way less stressful and much more efficient—a win for buyers who want things quick and easy.